Local cancer camp closes down for summer

A local camp for kids with cancer is shutting down for the summer.

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta says it was a tough decision.

It's suspending their in-person program for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the camp says the decision was made in light of the CDC's recommendations because campers have immunocompromised systems,

Camp staff and volunteers are working to create virtual programs.

The camp says they are thankful for people in the community who consistently come together to support campers and their families.