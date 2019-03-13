Local cancer services program wants to increase colon cancer screening

A local cancer service program is joining others across New York to increase the colon cancer screening.

The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern New York, which is administered by the University of Vermont Health Network is supporting an initiative that wants to increase the screening rate to 80 percent.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in New York State.

Each year, more than 9,000 New Yorkers get colorectal cancer and more than 3,000 die as a result.

They say with screening, the number of people who die from colorectal cancer could be lowered by at least 60%.