Local church leaders find it hard to fill pews every week

The number of people who belong to a church or religious organization continues to drop according to a new Gallup survey.

The decline in Church attendance isn't new. In fact, it's been declining steadily since the late 90's. In Vermont, some local church leaders agree it's hard to fill the pews every week.

"It's a wonderful family and community and there's a lot of love and support," said Diane Ely, who has attended services at the Shelburne Methodist Church for about 45 years.

She says there are a lot of elderly people and that she doesn't see as many young people anymore. She blames this trend on activities happening on Sundays, which didn't happen when she was raising her kids. "When my kids were little we had blue laws and nothing was open on Sunday and everyone went to church. Now they have soccer and swimming and skiing and a lot of activities," said Ely.

University of Notre Dame political science professor David Campbell says more people associate going to church with being Republican. He says if people are not Republicans themselves, they turn away from religion.

Over at All Saints Church in South Burlington, Rector David Hamilton has a different take on the decline in church attendance. He says people say they are spiritual and not religious. "In some ways I think that's a reaction toward a more restrictive view of religion," he said.

When it comes to that debate of being religious versus spiritual, Hamilton says there's room for both at his church. "Deep spirituality can happen outside of the church but it also happens here," he said.

He hopes by creating an open, warm and welcoming community will attract people back to church.

Educators say young people aren't going go to church because they are getting married later in life, postponing having children, and when they do, they are having fewer.

They also say there's just not the social pressure to go.