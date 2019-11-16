Local college student's song goes viral

If you have a teenager in your life you've probably heard them say, "ok boomer."

Generation Z, those born in the mid to late 90's to now, use it to mock the stereotypical mentality of the baby boomer generation, those between the ages of about 55 and 75. The catchphrase has caused a lot of controversy, which many people saying it is ageist. The term first appeared in the beginning of this year, but gained the height of its popularity this month when a Champlain College student remixed the original "ok boomer" song.

Since then, teens have been using the song in social media videos, The New York Times wrote an article shining a spotlight on the remix and it debuted at number 3 on Spotify's United States Viral 50 playlist.

Olivia Lyons sat down with Peter Kuli, the producer of the remix song.

Olivia Lyons: When did you decide, I need to produce a song, "ok boomer," using your friends lyrics?

Peter Kuli: I didn't know it was something that I needed to do. It was something I just decided to do on a whim. People would make them as quick as they could and put it out the same day. I never thought "oh yes, this is my opportunity to make change and create a conversation and be on the news." I thought I could just have fun with it.

Olivia: So, tell me about your reaction when it was getting so popular on TikTok.

Peter: I was happy people were using it on TikTok just because I sort of figured the nature of the song and its production style and everything would cater to that kind of audience. Once The New York Times article came out and all the further response style articles started coming out, that's when I was really blown away by it. Just sort of seeing the line in the sand that was drawn by people and the vast sort of divide that it had. I think that the controversy surrounding it and people getting upset about it, I think that is what honestly surprised me the most and took me back and made me realize oh, wow, this is must larger than just a dumb song.

Olivia: Do you have families who are boomers?

Peter: I do, I do.

Olivia: What is their reaction to it?

Peter: Oh, they love it. I think they definitely understand the comedic nature of it, but also a lot of them have said, your generation is definitely really onto something and I think they've been able to point out and identify the flaws that their generation sort of contributed.

Olivia: Last time I checked, your song was number three on the Top 50 Viral USA Sports on Spotify. What's that like?

Peter: That was really crazy. I knew that we would meet a certain metric to be able to qualify for those charts, but to debut at number three is kind of crazy. And I just want to tell the people, stop streaming it please.

Olivia: Why?

Peter: I don't know. It's just become too much. I don't know if I would call this real music.

Olivia: But do you think this has helped make a change?

Peter: I think so. I mean, I don't know how much of it might be directly from my song and more so just the greater conversation that it's helped start.

Olivia: Well, thank you very much for joining us.

Peter: Thank you for having me.