Local colleges respond to new ICE guidelines for international students

International students in the U.S. are in a tough spot, already hard to get VISAS are becoming more exclusive. Now, local colleges are responding.

A spokesman for the U.S. State Department says they won't be issuing VISAS to students enrolled in colleges and universities that are going to fully remote learning for the fall semester.

VISA requirements for students have always been strict and coming to the U.S. to take online-only courses has been banned.

But thousands of foreign students in the U.S. now come from countries that won't allowed them to go home because of the pandemic.

In some circumstances, some exchange or foreign students may not be able to study in the u-s, or return home.

WCAX asked UVM President Suresh Garimella about this policy in the governor's press conference Tuesday.

"While we've offered an online remote, stay-at-home option, we will be open, so we hope there will be no effect to our students," said President Garimella.

Garimella says while it shouldn't have too much impact on UVM students, he says he hopes special considerations will be made.

The president said he believes in the power of immigration and great value of international students to the economy and school.

Middlebury College is also responding.

The school's vice president for academic affairs says this VISA decision is "at odds with the values and the global character of our institution."

Jeffrey Dayton-Johnson says they are sorting out how to best help their international students, since the schools' fall semester is going entirely remote.

In the meantime, he asks for patience and encourages international students to reach out to the office of student services for guidance.