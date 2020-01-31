Local company helps people with disabilities use the web

Navigating a website is easy for most, with just a few clicks of a mouse.

But people who are blind, deaf or have motor issues find challenges when surfing the web.

"Blind people and people with other disabilities need and want to access the internet the same way as everybody else," said Heather Berg, a Colchester resident with a degenerative vision disease.

That's where the local company, Accessible Web, comes in. Berg has been testing the accessibility of websites that used that company to make things easier for people like her.

