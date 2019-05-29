Local competitors bow out at National Spelling Bee

Mixed results for the students from our region participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

On Tuesday, Stacy and Daniel Alexis from Plattsburgh had their moment in the spotlight. Daniel spelled his word "boba" correctly. Unfortunately his big sister Stacy did not spell her word, "carabiner,"correctly.

Vermont's speller, Raghav Dhandi of Montpelier, spelled "congelation" correctly, but unfortunately didn't make the finals because he didn't score high enough on a preliminary test taken Monday.