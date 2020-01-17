Local course teaches how to survive an avalanche

How can you survive an avalanche? A course is being offered through East Coast Avalanche Education. The owner of the course and one of the two-course instructors, Tyler Falk, says that the entry-level course will teach a lot, and it only takes twenty-four hours.

"So it's a 24-hour course, half in the field, half in the classroom," Falk said. "The first couple of nights we'll be inside, talking about different topics, how to avoid avalanches for the most part, and then we'll go into the field, and move through the mountains and try to observe a lot of stuff along the way."

Falk says Vermont is a great place for Avalanche education training and says there have been some recent snow slides up and around Smugglers' Notch.

While avalanches are less prominent in the East compared to mountains out West, they do happen. Two more notable avalanches occurred in the Smugglers' Notch. One incident in 2005 claimed the life of a skier, and the most recent was in 2018, where an avalanche injured six members of the National Guard that were swept 900 feet down the mountain.

Those hoping to be mountain guides and backcountry skiers, like UVM student Ryan Sauer, understand that ice falls are a threat when exploring a Vermont mountain range, and education can save your life.

"There's definitely not a ton of Avalanches but I think the main risk in avalanches here is, it's not huge ones like you'll see out west but you can definitely still get some trouble," Sauer said. "If you go into the back-country you should know what to do in an emergency, so I just think it's kind of important to, come take your time and figure it all out."

The educational avalanche course spends half of the time learning about instances and events, as well as surveying scenes, all within a classroom. The second half of the course is spent out on mountains, hiking, observing, and performing hands-on exercises.