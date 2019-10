Many of you will start your day off with a cup of coffee, and local police officers hope you'll drink it with them.

Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Local departments host these gatherings to better the relationship between the police and the community.

South Burlington's force is hosting their get-together at the Dunk Donuts on Williston Road.

From 7-9 a.m., you can ask questions and raise you concerns.