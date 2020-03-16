Vermont distilleries help out by making hand sanitizer

Vermont businesses are answering the call after a hand sanitizer shortage.

Green Mountain Distillers in Morrisville spent the last few days distilling some high proof alcohol and are using it to make batches of hand sanitizer.

It is available now at their distillery. You just need to bring in your used containers for a refill.

And Smugglers Notch Distillery is flipping from crafting spirits to producing hand sanitizer. It will be available at tasting rooms in Jeffersonville and Waterbury soon.