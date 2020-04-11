Local distillery making hand sanitizers

Caledonia Spirits announced a commitment to producing 20,000 gallons of hand-sanitizer before the end of April.

They made this announcement on Tuesday, and have generated over 6,000 gallons so far.

President of the distillery Ryan Christiansen told WCAX that a few days before, he didn't think they would be able to make such a large commitment to the state of Vermont.

But with the arrival of necessary ingredients that cannot be made at the distillery, he says they are poised to deliver.

"I think we have about five or six-hundred sitting orders right now," Christiansen said. "We're running our largest production still and this is the most productive from a proofs-gallons distilled standpoint this distillery has ever been in the history of our company."

Caledonia Spirits is donating bottles of sanitizer to local EMS services and hospitals.

If you're looking to purchase a bottle themselves, you can order them online.