Now is the time to get your flu shot

Add one more thing to your fall to-do list -- local doctors say the ideal time to get your flu shot is before the end of the month.

Early December generally marks the beginning of flu season and health experts say just like every year, a large number of people will get sick.

Coughing, a fever, sore throat and muscle aches are all signs you could have the flu.

One way doctors say you can reduce the misery or possibly avoid it all together is by getting a flu shot.

For some, like Williston resident Bill Erksine, they're getting a shot for the first time. It was a trip to the doctor that convinced him to get one this year. "He said that he recommends everyone get a flu shot," said Erskine.

Doctors are telling people that it's not just about them, people at the highest risk for getting the flu are the very young, the elderly, patients with underlying health condition and pregnant women. "He said not only does it protect me, but it protects everybody else," said Erskine.

There are two main types of the flu doctors are looking for: Influenza A and Influenza B.

Dr. Benjamin Lee with the University of Vermont Medical Center says that among those types, Influenza A tends to be the most unpredictable. "Which specific strain of H1N1 or which specific strain of H3N2 can also vary and that's the challenge of predicting which strains can be best for the vaccine," he said.

Influenza B tends to be more direct with its two strains. He says even though the flu shot isn't perfect, it's always a good time to get the vaccinated. "So I think this is a scenario where we shouldn't let perfect be enemy of the good. So, the best time to get your flu shot is whenever you can," said Dr. Lee.

As a flu shot first-timer, Erskine says he followed his doctors orders. "I got one. I'm not happy, I'm not unhappy. He said my arm might be sore the next day or so. It wasn't at all," he said.

If you have the classic symptoms or were around someone sick with the flu, give your doctor a call to go in.

Experts also say to remember good respiratory hygiene, like coughing into your arm.