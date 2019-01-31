Local eatery marks International Crepe Day

Free crepes are available throughout our region Thursday to mark International Crepe Day.

Skinny Pancake is holding its annual event at man of its locations including Burlington Waterfront, Montpelier, and Hanover. Two crepes -- a chocolate hazlenut one and a maple one -- are being given away to customers.

One customer we spoke with says a bonus crepe was a pleasant surprise after an overnight flight. "I had the Sugar Shack as the free crepe and then that's for my hostess with the mostess. And I had the apple strudel with yogurt. So they actually got the best out of me because I got the free crepe and I bought one," said Tamara McKinney.

"It's a great way to give back to the community. We love when people come in here. So just a way to have everyone come down here and have fun on the waterfront," said the Skinny Pancake's Megan Pohle.

The restaurant has ordered a lot of extra batter but they expect to sell out. The crepes will be given away until they close or until they run out.