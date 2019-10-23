Local emergency crews to take part in catastrophic exercise

First response crews and volunteers in cities and towns across Vermont are practicing their emergency preparedness in drills that begin Wednesday.

Officials say that unlike past exercises that practiced a response to an active natural disaster, this event will simulate the aftermath of a major storm on the scale of Tropical Storm Irene.

Nearly 500 emergency responders and officials from local state and volunteer agencies will test those skills. Hartford, Castleton, Waterville and Londonderry are a few Vermont towns that will be putting their disaster response plans to the test Wednesday.

This drill will assess the core capabilities of the Vermont State Emergency Operations Center.

"These kinds of large scale exercises provide people an opportunity to immerse themselves in a scenario and think about and unpack from a variety of different angles," said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling.

He says they learned a lot from Tropical Strom Irene and most of the flaws from that time have been addressed. These drills are to make sure people involved in the aftermath know how to assemble and to get everyone on the same page.

For some it will be the first large scale drill and for others they will be building off previous exercises and experiences.

"It's an opportunity to unpack what works well and where there may be gaps in our response methodology and our planning so we can improve going forward," said Schirling.

The new Commissioner of Public Safety says he's excited to see everyone in action and that everyone does a good job at being team players.

The exercises will be conducted around the state over the next three days.