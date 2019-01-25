Local expert explains ASMR viral video trend

There are so many ways we hear ASMR described: gross, weird, calming or relaxing. It stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.

If you haven't heard of ASMR, it's an online trend that is getting millions of views per video.

In ASMR videos, people scratch, whisper or eat into a microphone. It plays into different kinds of auditory senses.

ASMR videos range from unconventional to the downright bizarre.

"There is something about the sounds that are kind of soothing and repetitive. That mimic some of the grooming behaviors that you can see even with apes," said Barbara Colombo, the director of the neuroscience lab at Champlain College.

Colombo says there are studies using Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, which looks at the brain.

According to the studies, the same parts of the brain light up with pleasant feelings watching ASMR videos, the same way they do while being groomed.

But why are some people grossed out and others love them?

"It's related to personality traits which is interesting because that's not set in any part of the brain," said Colombo.

We asked people around our region how they felt about ASMR videos and most people said they didn't really get them

"It's sensory overload for me, but I see the calming aspect that they give," said Diego Droguett, 25.

Droguett says he's tried watching them several times because his friends love them and use them on a daily basis.

"My friends say it helps them calm down. I have one friend who watches one every night before going to bed because he says it helps him sleep," Droguett said.

Another reason these videos could be so popular is that they are not understood.

"It's fascinating because I think it's something that we cannot explain rationally and so it's something that the human mind finds fascinates by anything that kind of works but you don't understand a hundred percent why," said Colombo.

While the studies of ASMR are still in the early stages, people who support it, love it and swear by its relaxing qualities.