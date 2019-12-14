Local fire companies train with controlled fire

A controlled house fire on Route 7 in Milton is being called a success for fire training. Milton Fire Department staged the house fire on Saturday morning.

"You really can't get any better training than hands-on, you can go over a lot of hypothetical stuff, but it's never really the same." said Lieutenant Beau Cushing after finishing his portion of training with the Milton Fire Department.

The Chief of Milton Fire, Chris Porrier, spoke about the exercise.

"We've had the opportunity to do C.B.A. training in it, search and rescue, ventilation training, working in it with our ladders and hose line, and forcible entry." Porrier said. "Also the police department had the opportunity to use it for search and rescue, and forcible entry."

The property owner who provided the building, Mark Bove, said that he was going to destroy anyway, and he was happy that he could help the local fire departments of Milton and Fairfax.

"You know, as a community, I felt the need to do something like this and maybe it'll make a difference, this training is so important that it actually could probably save a life one day." Bove said. "I thought to myself, wouldn't it be a great idea to burn the building, and use it for fire training."

Porrier said that training went great.

