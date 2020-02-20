Local great-grandchildren update Emily Post's 'etiquette' book

In a time when "ghosting" replaces a polite decline and we spend more time posting selfies than meeting face-to-face, there's a renewed push to get our manners in check. That's where Burlington's expert on modern-day etiquette comes in.

Lizzie Post is the great-great granddaughter of the iconic Emily Post who literally wrote the book 'Etiquette' back in 1922.

She and her cousin now run the Emily Post Institute in Burlington, where they also update the original book with modern manners, like prioritizing people over cell phones.

Society has changed since the days of their great-great grandmother, but to the Posts, kindness and courtesy never go out of style.