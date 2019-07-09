Local grower touts strong strawberry crop despite slow start

Some farmers were worried that the cold and wet spring which caused a late start to the strawberry season would hurt the entire picking season.

But farmers at Full Belly Farm say the sun came out just in time. They say that because the cold weather and rain slowed down, it created an amazing crop of strawberries

"As soon as the sun came out everything just took right off from all the rain they got earlier in the season," said Stephen Park, the co-owner and operator of Full Belly Farm.

Despite a slow start, Park says their strawberries are the best they've ever seen.

"They've flowered twice as much as normal and they are loaded with fruit," said Park.

Park who runs the farm with his wife admits that all the rain this spring made him nervous. Because when he sees that much rain, some of the fears are that it won't stop, making it difficult to get to the berries.

If he can't access his crop, then the big fear becomes mold.

"As long as we can keep the fruit picked fast enough, then there's not really any mold or rot problems and we really haven't seen any so far," said Park

This is good news for Fran Putnam who had her own doubts about the season.

"I was worried about it," said Putnam, a strawberry picker.

Putnam has been picking strawberries for at least 40 years. She goes at least once a week during the picking season to make sure she's bringing home the perfect berries.

"These berries are obviously beautiful," said Putnam.

There are a few characteristics Putnam is looking for in the perfect strawberry: smooth, red all over, no soft spots and a good size, the bigger the better.

Now, that picking season is underway, the Parks want you to know this farm is off to a great start, but there's still a lot more picking to be done.

"I think a lot of people might assume that because we are getting later in July that the strawberry picking will be over soon but because it started late, it's going late," said Park.

Park thinks there's still at least two weeks left in the strawberry picking season.