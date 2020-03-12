Local gym temporarily closed in response to coronavirus concerns

The Edge has temporarily closed their Eastwood Drive location as of 5 p.m. on Thursday in response to coronavirus concerns.

The fitness facility sent out an email to its members today alerting them that someone who tested positive for coronavirus visited that on March 2.

Information was sent out to members after being contacted by the Vermont Department of Health. Staff say anyone who would have had prolonged contact with the person while they were there will be contacted.

For the time being, the rest of the gym's members are considered to be low risk.

Gym owners say the Vermont Department of Health has not offered specifics on actions The Edge should take moving forward. The gym has closed that location in the meantime for specialty cleaning.

The Eastwood Drive location will reopen on March 14.

The identity of the member is not known at this time.