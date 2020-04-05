Local hair salon taps into creativity during Stay at Home Order

With barber shops and salons closed for the foreseeable future, people are wondering if they can keep up appearances, even if those appearances aren't in person.

One salon owner had an out-of-the-box hair care idea.

When Vermont Governor Phil Scott closed businesses to all in-person operations, he laid down a challenge.

Stacey Hamblett's creative opportunity was root touch-up kits to-go, for her clients at the Urban Salon Team Beauty Bar in Burlington.

"There's a lot of people working from home now. They're on Zoom. They're not going to wear a hat, but more importantly, people don't realize that, you actually feel better when you look good," says Hamblett.

"This is truly meant to be a band-aid in between. This isn't a full hair appointment. I don't believe that you're ever going to remove the value in the stylist and client relationship," she continues.

But removing those discolored roots is a different story. Each of Stacey's clients has a different formula and developer. She puts them in separate containers so they don't activate. Those containers go into other packaging along with gloves, a brush, a note with instructions and a link to a video tutorial. It's curbside pickup for her clients, just like some local grocery stores and restaurants.

Stacey says she received permission from the state regulations office to go ahead and sell her kits with the acknowledgement that liability falls on the clients with the waiver in place.

She is currently conducting virtual consultations with prospective clients.

