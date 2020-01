A local high school student took a standardized test and got the highest possible score.

The ACT's are scored on a scale of 1 to 36 and Luke Young-Xu got a perfect 36.

Young-Xu is a junior at St. Johnsbury Academy.

The headmaster says he thinks this a first in the school's history.

Here's how rare earning a top score is: out of the nearly 2 million graduates who took the ACT last year, only about 5,000 earned a 36.