Local hospice facility say they're prepared to handle coronavirus

The most vulnerable populations are those nearing the end of their lives and hospice care workers are hired to make them comfortable. A hospice office in Vermont says the profession is probably more prepared than most.

Bayada Hospice operates out of four offices in Vermont and one in New Hampshire, all serving hospice-qualified individuals. Leaders tell us so far, they've cared for about a dozen patients who've contracted coronavirus but can't disclose how many have died as a result.

A dedicated team out of Colchester is the first of Bayada's hundreds of locations nationwide -- to care for COVID-19 patients. The medical professionals don't work out of a specific center, they're sent to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and homes across the region.

