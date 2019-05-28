Local kids competing in national spelling bee

Some kids from our region are trying to spell WIN at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

More than 560 kids are taking part in the annual competition.

Three are from our region, including a brother and sister from Plattsburgh.

"I was nervous because it was my first time but I got the hang of it," said Stacy Alexis, a seventh-grader from Plattsburgh.

"It's pretty amazing just to get all the way here after being at my library, a little bee," said Daniel Alexis, a fifth-grader from Plattsburgh.

The third local student is Raghav Dhandi, an eighth-grader from Rutland. He placed 42nd overall in last year's national spelling bee.

The winner takes home a $50,000 cash prize, a trophy and more. They also get a trip to New York City to appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and a trip to Hollywood to be on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."