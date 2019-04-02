NY lawmaker says new budget will invest in North Country's future

North Country lawmakers say the newly passed New York spending plan secures education funding and invests communitities.

Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, says the budget secures education funding and invests in the statewide public transit system, which will have a direct impact on local transportation industries.

"These investments help to lead to new contracts from the MTA and other transit agencies at the NovaBus and Bombardier Transportation facilities in Plattsburgh, which boosts local economy and creates more jobs” Jones said in a statement.

Jones says nearly $2 million was secured for various North Country projects, including helping veterans. He says funds were also secured to help farmers and seniors.

"Although there were some challenges, I am very pleased with the funding I secured for many local and statewide initiatives," said Jones.

