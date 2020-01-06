Local lawmakers back in session this week

Our local lawmakers will be back in session this week.

Vermont lawmakers head back to Montpelier on Tuesday. New Hampshire and New York are back in session on Wednesday.

Vermont leaders will be busy discussing minimum wage, paid family medical leave, and setting the market for cannabis legalization.

On Thursday, Governor Phil Scott will hold his State of the State Address.

Also on Thursday, lawmakers are expected to work on and possibly pass a market that allows for the sale of cannabis products.