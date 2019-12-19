Local lawmakers react to House impeachment

Lawmakers in our region react to President Donald Trump's impeachment.

As of right now, Representative Peter Welch has not made any post-vote comments but did vote to impeach.

In an email, Congresswoman Annie Kuster says: "I upheld my oath to protect and defend the Constitution when I cast my vote to charge the President with articles of impeachment... I did so with a heavy heart, to protect and defend the future of our great nation..."

Senator Patrick Leahy did not take part in this stage of the impeachment process but posted his reaction on Twitter. It said: "The House just made the weighty decision to impeach Pres. Trump. Now, senators' constitutional duty is to serve as impartial jurors, pursuing truth, confronting ALL facts, and choosing loyalty to the country and Constitution over party. History's watching."

Senator Maggie Hassan, added to that saying she will push for a fair and thorough process to evaluate the facts before reaching a decision.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's statement said: "As a senator, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and to faithfully discharge the duties of my office. This includes holding the president accountable for bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Senator Bernie Sanders echoed that sentiment by tweeting: "Today is a sad but necessary day for American democracy. The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do."