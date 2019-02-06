Local lawmakers react to State of the Union Address

President Trump is called for unity as part of his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Pres. Donald Trump gives his second State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 5, 2019. (Source: MGN/White House)

During his 82 minute speech, he both criticized Democrats and asked for lawmakers to work with him.

Here at home, Vermont Representative Peter Welch says it's good the President is calling for unity, but says Trump has spent his Presidency sowing discord and therefore he's skeptical.

However, he says on certain issues he's ready to work with the President, like lower-cost prescription drugs.

"My hope is that the President will follow his words on these issues with action. If so, I will do all I can to help. If not, I will do all I can to do it right for the citizens we represent," said Welch.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster also says President Trump has acted against his calls for unity, but does say together Democrats and Republicans can accomplish goals.

"I'm committed to reducing the costs of prescription drugs and healthcare, combating the opioid epidemic, expanding access to broadband internet, repairing our aging roads and bridges, and enacting comprehensive immigration reform," Kuster said.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Trump's statement on freedom. "People are not truly free when they can't afford health care, prescription drugs, or a place to live. People are not free when they cannot retire with dignity or feed their families," Sanders said.

He praised the Democrats' response to the State of the Union. "Let me also just congratulate Stacey Abrams for her very, very effective response to President Trump's State of the Union," said Sanders.

And New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik praised the President's talk of protecting national security. "President Trump communicated the strong state of our economy and military in his inspirational State of the Union Address," said Stefanik.