Local lawmakers react to Trump national emergency

Lawmakers from our region are reacting to the President's announcement Friday that he will by bypass Congress and declare a national emergency to get funding to build his border wall.

Peter Welch, D-Vermont:

"Yesterday, Congress resoundingly rejected President Trump's campaign promise to build a wall on the border. Today, he manufactured a national emergency out of whole cloth to bypass Congress and fund this discredited and now defeated plan. The President's utter failure to deliver on a phony campaign promise may be a political emergency for him, but it is not an emergency for the nation under the law or the Constitution. This willful and dangerous action will not withstand scrutiny in the courts. The wall will not be built."

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire

"President Trump is proposing taking money from our military and critical drug apprehension efforts to construct an unnecessary, medieval wall to fulfill a campaign promise. Nearly 90 percent of illicit narcotics cross the border through ports of entry and President Trump is proposing taking billions of dollars from drug interdiction efforts. That is nonsensical. I'm committed to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to enact effective, comprehensive reforms that will truly address the challenges faced by our immigration system. The President failed to convince Congress or the American people of the need for his wall and this move is a blatant effort to circumvent the will of Congress and the people."