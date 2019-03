Lawmakers from our region are reacting to word that special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on the Russia investigation.

In a tweet, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, called on the Trump Administration to make the full report public as soon as possible.

"As Donald Trump said, 'Let it come out.' I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law."

In a statement, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said: "The American people have a right to know what's in his report. If the Attorney General refuses to make it public, Congress should demand its immediate release and subpoena it if he refuses."

New Hampshire's Democratic two senators weighed in on Twitter, too.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said, "This report could have serious national security implications and the American people should be allowed to see it in its entirety so they can make their own judgments about its content."

Sen. Maggie Hassan wrote: "The American people deserve transparency. This report must be made public."

We also heard from New York's delegation.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, released a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It said, in part: " ... it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress. Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any 'sneak preview.'"

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, tweeted: "Special counsel Mueller's report should be made public without any delay. The American people have a right to know its findings."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, tweeted, "We must ensure 100% transparency by releasing the Mueller Report to the American people."