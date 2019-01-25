Local leaders react to Gov't shutdown compromise

Conflict and compromise.

President Trump and Congress have a deal to end the partial government shutdown -- at least until mid-February.

The plan provides a window for border security negotiations while allowing thousands of federal workers to get paid for the first time in over a month.

Vermont politicians have been vocal over the last 35 days -- asking President Trump to end the shutdown. Now that it's temporarily over, your elected lawmakers are criticizing the President for causing more than 800-thousands of Americans to suffer -- so he can get his way.

"The rest of the world looks at us and sees us as being weak,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy is accusing President Trump of robbing hundreds of thousands of families of their paychecks.

"A Vermonter in the coast guard were worried about how he and his shipmates would make ends meet. These are real people suffering real consequences, for what?” Leahy said.

Friday's tentative agreement does not contain money for the President's long sought border wall.

The President says he could still declare a national emergency if Democrats don't come to the table.

“He cannot and must not continue to threaten the shutdown this government and hold hundreds of thousands of workers, federal workers hostage," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont.

While Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he supports border security, spending billions on a wall is not an effective use of tax payer dollars. He says President Trump's proposal should have been brought to the table weeks ago.

"How sad it is that after all of the suffering, all of the uncertainty that our federal employees have faced, we are back exactly the way we were five weeks ago when this body voted unanimously to keep the government open,” Sanders said.

President Trump says if he does not get a fair deal from Congress the government could once again be shut down on February 15th.