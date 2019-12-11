Local leaders react to new USMCA deal

A trade agreement is being called a big win by our local leaders.

President Trump says Congress will soon be voting on a deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, nicknamed USMCA.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says this deal is better than NAFTA, which is important because Canada is Vermont's top trade partner.

"It will help Vermont businesses and expand access for Vermont dairy farmers to Canadian markets," said Scott in a statement.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster also says she's pleased with the tentative agreement.

"Trade supports nearly 20,000 jobs in New Hampshire, and I have supported strengthening and modernizing our trade agreements to reflect our advanced 21st Century economy," said Kuster in a statement.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is also in support of the negotiated USMCA.

“This trade agreement is a win for North Country farmers and workers, the North Country economy, and America as a whole. Today is a great day for the North Country, and I am looking forward to a swift, bipartisan vote in the House to make this agreement official,” said Stefanik in a statement.