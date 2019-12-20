Local leaders respond to House passage of USMCA

President Trump's U.S., Mexico, Canada trade agreement is moving ahead.

The U.S. House passed it, a day after lawmakers voted to impeach the president.

House Democrats worked with negotiators from all three countries for months behind closed doors to add more enforcement mechanisms and labor protections.

President Trump criticized Democrats for weeks for not taking up the agreement earlier. But now he has to wait for the GOP controlled senate.

And your local leaders are responding.

New York Representative Elise Stefanik applauds the house passage.

"The USMCA will expand our markets for American-made goods, bolstering our entire North Country economy," Stefanik said in a statement.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster says she voted to advance the trade agreement because Canada and Mexico are two of the Granite State's biggest trading partners.

"Cross border trade is essential to the health of New Hampshire's economy, as so many businesses rely on exporting goods and services to Canada and Mexico," said Kuster in a statement.