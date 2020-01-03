Local leaders respond to U.S. airstrike that kills top Iranian general

Local leaders are responding after news that the U.S. has killed a top Iranian general in an airstrike.

The Pentagon says President Trump ordered the attack to protect U.S. personnel abroad.

General Qassem Soleimani was killed in the strike Friday morning.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling the attack dangerous.

"Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one," Sanders said on Twitter.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she supports the president's decision to respond.

"I support President Trump's decisive action to respond to Iran's dangerous belligerence," said Stefanik in a statement. “Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani was responsible for exporting terrorism around the world and targeting and killing American troops along with tens of thousands of people in the Middle East."