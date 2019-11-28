Local library stays open on Thanksgiving to give everyone a place to go

Thursday is a day when many people will go home to spend time with friends and family. But not everyone has loved ones to spend the holiday with.

That's why the Fletcher Free Library is opening its doors on Thanksgiving for the second year.

We're told the library is providing a warm spot to gather, read, play games, and enjoy snacks.

Librarians and patrons say because most restaurants and stores are closed Thursday, it's important the community has a welcoming safe haven where residents can get out of the rain.

