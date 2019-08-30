Local life coach shares tips on staying stress-free during back to school season

Back to school can be a stressful time for both kids and parents.

Life Coach Augusta Krawl spoke to us about how to manage stress especially as everyone adjusts to their back to school schedules.

Krawl is an affiliate coach in the Burlington area and also has her own coaching company called AGK Coaching.

She says she sees a lot of stress and anxiety during this time as everyone is trying to adjust to a new schedule.

One thing she suggests is setting morning routines.

"Helping children move into earlier bedtimes, maybe different screen time hours, really setting them up so that their day starts off well," said Krawl.

She says anxiety is something that's seen in all ages of students. She says parents can help with the anxiety by listening to their kids and making sure their thoughts are validated.

"Our day actually starts the night before. With parents, we can model that for our kids also by getting ourselves in a routine of trying to keep stress down at night, being organized the night before so the next morning isn't full of anxiety, trying to get the kids out the door," said Krawl.

You can see the entire interview in the video above.