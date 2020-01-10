Local man talks with his 'Australian brother' in the midst of devastating fires

Australia is bracing for the worst as temperatures and wind speeds are expected to whip up even more catastrophic wildfires.

More than 25 million acres have already burned, more than 25 people have died and hundreds of millions of animals have been wiped out.

It hits hard for a local Vermonter who has stayed in touch with an Australian family for the past 50 years.

