Region braces for upcoming winter storm

With snow and sleet threatening our region, officials are warning about hazardous driving conditions.

VTrans says sleet and snow-covered roads will make driving difficult during the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

VTrans plows will be out in force.

The snow started falling Tuesday afternoon and will become heavy at times Tuesday evening and night. The National Weather Service says snow will change to sleet Tuesday night and back over to snow by Wednesday morning. The forecast calls for up to 12 inches of accumulation in some areas.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to prepare for the storm by paying attention to weather reports, staying away from crews out trying to clear the snow and being ready for the driving conditions. More plow trucks and drivers are being sent to the North Country to help with the storm.

Some schools around the region canceled after-school activities Tuesday in anticipation of the storm. And delays and closings for Wednesday are already starting roll in.