Local organization puts unused graduation gowns to good use

Canceled commencement ceremonies across our region in the wake of the coronavirus came as a disappointment to many graduates. But Than Moore, a physician assistant at the UVM Medical Center, saw it as an opportunity to help his fellow health care professionals.

He thought, why not put those graduation gowns to good use and transform them into medical gowns, which are in short supply at many hospitals.

"Compare it to the alternative form that folks are using, they're using trash bags which lack sleeves and anything below the waistline. So by wearing these backward and by still wearing gloves, a face shield and hats, they can provide adequate protection without altering them in any form," Moore said.

Moore works with COVID-19 patients at the UVM Medical Center. His organization, Gowns4Good, has received thousands of gowns so far to distribute to other hospitals. But there's more demand than supply.

