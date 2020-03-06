Local organization reunites veterans and their families with lost medals

A small organization in northern Vermont is reuniting families of those who served with lost medals and other mementos, it's called Purple Hearts Reunited in St. Albans.

The non-profit tries to return lost or stolen military medals and other belongings to veterans and their loved ones at no cost.

It started as a passion project for Army Major Zacariah Fike and turned into an operation.

Strangers who randomly find military medals often send them to Fike, hoping he'll get them home.

​​Then Fike and his team of just two begin making cold calls.

"That symbol s-- represents to a lot of these families, them. In their own spiritual way, his dad is coming home to his son. And he's gonna look at that frame on his wall every day when he walks through that door. He's gonna remember his dad. He's gonna remember that he's a hero," said Fike.

The group relies on donations and often ends up paying out of pocket.