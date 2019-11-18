Local police participate in 'Homebase no shave campaign'

Fuzzy faces are being sported at local police departments, as officers grow out their beards to benefit military veterans and their families. It's all apart of the "Homebase no shave campaign".

Here in Vermont, Brattleboro and St. Johnsbury departments are participating.

They join more than 120 other departments across the country who are looking to raise mental health awareness to raise funds to support veterans and their families.

We're told participating St. Johnsbury officers have also pledged $100.