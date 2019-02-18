Local political professor on Bernie Sanders' contemplation of 2020 campaign

It's still unclear if Senator Bernie Sanders will run in the 2020 election.

"As I have said for several months, we are giving it serious consideration and we'll see what happens," said Sen. Sanders.

Early poling shows Sanders as a close second behind the former Vice President, Joe Biden. So we asked political expert, Matt Dickinson why he thinks Sanders is still contemplating.

"He has to ask himself, is he the best possible candidate to defeat Donald Trump? And the question is when you have the other candidates who are younger, who in other ways might be more appealing for reasons of race or gender, is there really a viable path for you? I think that's where he's at right now," said Dickinson, a Middlebury College professor.

Many candidates are running on the same policies as Sanders, like New York Senator Kristin Gillibrand and California Senator Kamala Harris.

Dickinson says progressive candidates jumping into the presidential arena show Bernie's past effectiveness, but could make it harder to separate himself from everyone else.

Now with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren running, would there be a battle in the North?

"2016 Bernie got a big boost coming out of New Hampshire as the favorite son next door. Elizabeth Warren is just south of New Hampshire and she's going to make the claim that she's sort of the favorite daughter. The question is which one of those claims for regional alliances is going to prove more decisive," said Professor Dickinson.

Dickinson says Sanders has many factors working in his favor.

He has the biggest small-donor list of any candidate and his past effective use of social media to spread his message.