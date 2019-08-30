Local professor: Bulletproof backpacks primarily ease parent fears

As students get settled into their new routines of being at school, some parents are sending them back with an added layer of protection -- bulletproof backpacks.

When parents drop off their kids, they want their kids to be able to learn in a safe environment. With mass shootings becoming so common many parents are doing what they can to protect their kids.

But some parents we spoke with say it's a discouraging reality that some kids are going to school with bulletproof backpacks. "I think it's a scary thought you have to go to school with a backpack that is bulletproof just because you're afraid to get shot," said Katja Eberhard, a parent.

Barbara Colombo, a professor of psychology at Champlain College, says school shootings are something we cannot predict because they are random. The only way to guarantee kids won't be the victim of a school shooting is to not send them to school and that shouldn't be an option.

"So they are trying to find a way of controlling that and protect, because that's what we want to do -- protect those we love," Colombo said.

She says bulletproof backpacks are really to ease the fears of parents sending their kids to school. However, it might not be very realistic because there's no way to control how successful the outcome will be. In many cases the backpacks only protect students against hand guns and not an assault rifle. "But the parents know, I've done something," said Colombo.

Which is the same line of thinking Alex Lavigne of Colchester has. "I would rather have them have it and not need it then the other way around," said the father of two.

When it comes to talking to your kid about school violence and mass shootings, Colombo says it's best to let your kids bring it up. But if it's something you want to talk about, she says its best to ask them questions to gauge what they know.