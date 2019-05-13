Local professor explains the psychology behind road rage

We've seen it several times in our region in just the past few weeks -- road rage incidents ending in violence.

We've all been there, you're driving down a road and someone cuts you off. You're first thought might be an eye roll or to use your horn. And even though you're not getting out of the car, that quick emotion could still increase your risk of the situation ending badly.

"In life, you want to stay alive if you can, and road rage is not a good thing to keep anyone alive," said Judith Mosher, a driver.

Mosher doesn't do a lot of driving in heavy traffic, so she hasn't seen a lot of extreme cases of aggressive driving.

The kind of road rage she sees has to do with people driving impatiently. "And I just let them go. I don't interact with them, I just back off and go a little slower," said Mosher.

Champlain College psychology professor Barbara Colombo says people affected by road rage get angry, drive more risky and aren't worried about the consequences.

"For some reason when you are in a car, you feel like you're in another space. So the car is like you're in your super hero world and the car protects you," she said.

The problems come when people start to feel powerless in their car. Colombo says people try to take back that power by being aggressive and angry.

She says there are two kinds of anger -- hot and cold. Hot anger ca be seen in the recent news accounts, when drivers become angry and take action against someone else. Cold anger is what many of us experience, that feeling of being extremely annoyed.

"People that express more cold anger are five times more likely to be involved in an accident than people who are chatting on their phone," said Columbo.

Truck driver Charles Miner has been driving trucks for 33 years. He says he's gotten angry from time to time, especially after a car has cut him off or is driving erratically. "I might mutter out the window at them, but then I go back to what I'm doing," said Miner.

He says he's been on the road so long that there have been a few times he's wanted to get out of the car and exchange words with someone, but he never has and instead will pull over and take a deep breath. "I get annoyed because I know the safety hazard they are causing and I go about my business as a professional driver to do what I can to make sure I stay safe and keep people around me safe," said Miner.

Professor Colombo says there are two things you can do to calm yourself down if you feel yourself getting upset. The first is to come up with an explanation as to why that person is driving inappropriately. The second is make a joke and convince yourself the situation is funny.