Local professor looks at Black Lives Matter movement

Protests continue across the country and here in our region. George Floyd's death has reignited the urgency of the Black Lives Matter message and people across the country and here in our region are demanding criminal justice reform as a result.

WCAX talked with University of Vermont History and Gender Studies Professor Felicia Kornbluh. She says Black Lives Matter has gained momentum unlike any other effort fighting for racial equality since the Civil Rights movement.

"I think that this movement is new. We've never had anything like Black Lives Matter before in American history, nothing exactly like it," said Kornbluh.

Kornbluh says while some of the most famous riots of the 60s and 70s in were all in response to police violence, that was just one issue on the overarching agenda.

She says Black Lives Matter is uniquely focused on directly addressing mass incarceration and criminal justice discrimination of black Americans -- issues which have perpetuated since the Civil Rights movement.

"Seeing how the police in many cities have reacted to these protests -- I mean, that does remind us of the Civil Rights movement of the 60s," she said.

