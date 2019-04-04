Local protests push for release of Mueller Report

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Burlington Thursday calling for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to release the Mueller Report to the public.

Protestors marched through downtown Burlington and ended at a rally at City Hall.

"It's our duty that we demand to know what our government is doing," said Jeanne Keller, a coordinator of the Burlington Release the Report Rally, one of 300 happening around the country Thursday. "This was the biggest investigation of an American president in history and we don't know what the results are. We are counting on a hand appointed attorney general whose summaries are already being brought in question by the investigators themselves."

Keller and many others aren't satisfied with the Barr's four-page summary of the 300 page Mueller report. She says the President is not above the law. "This is democracy? This is what democracy looks like? We have to take care of our democracy and its deeply threatened by the Trump administration," Keller said.

Many Trump supporters say they would be fine with the report coming out and feel the President did nothing wrong.

"Sure, I want the public to know everything they need to know about the whole nine yards. If he is guilty, I want him punished. But I don't think he is," said Douglas Brown of Middlebury.

"I don't think he is hiding anything. The Democrats are just digging and digging more holes. I mean, they are not happy with anything they are finding so why keep continuing?" said Sarah Hall of St. Albans.

There are also rallies in Essex Junction and Plattsburgh.