Local soccer club resumes practices

Some local sports teams returned to the fields after Governor Scott announced last week that recreational activities could continue as long as they follow state guidelines.

It may not be a traditional practice format or traditional drills, but the coaches and players with Synergy Football Club are happy to be back out on the field. Head Coach Philip McCormick says they've made changes to their practices to meet state guidelines.

"We'd just done an adaptive training so that we meet those guidelines and no one is risking their health at any point, and that's when the consideration for opening back up and doing training sessions again began," McCormick said.

Players were thrilled to get out on the fields. Drills were zero contact in order to keep all players at least six-feet apart.

"Our players seemed really excited to be back just to -- maybe not be able to have full contact or anything like that, but they're just happy to be in the same vicinity working and training," McCormick said. "They are getting supplemental training via online google classes and provided material from us."

Players like Conrad Sweatman say it may give their team a leg-up on the competition. "A lot of other teams might be slacking and taking this as an advantage -- taking advantage of this situation -- so when we get back to fully playing games I feel like were going to be a lot sharper," he said.

Players were told up front that they may not play any games this year due to the pandemic, but Sweatman says that doesn't matter to him or his teammates. "It's fine. I get to keep training, I get to keep getting better and when the time comes, I can play," he said.

They are starting with three voluntary practices a week and will add more sessions from there.