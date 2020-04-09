Local software company helping out small fitness businesses

A local software company is making it easier for small fitness businesses to make money as facilities are closed.

As the Charlotte-based company Punchpass saw coronavirus spreading quickly overseas in early March, founder Chris Patton moved to immediately integrate ZOOM into his in-person and online class management software.

The new technology gives businesses an opportunity to offer strictly online fitness classes.

Punchpass helps 1100 clients in 50 countries put their schedule online, sell and take payment for classes, and manage reservations.

Patton says the video chat service is a supplemental tool to reach students wherever they are in the world.

"We hear that story from a number of studios -- that they're reconnecting with former students who moved away, who for one reason or another they love the instructor, they love the owner, they love the vibe of the studio, but they're job took them to California. Now, it's easy for them to take classes at that studio," said Patton.

Punchpass automatically creates ZOOM meetings on businesses' behalf so students receive an invitation about 20 minutes before class.

For the instructor, it's as simple as setting up a well-lit space and turning on the web cam. And one Burlington-based yoga studio says it couldn't survive right now without it.

