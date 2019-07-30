Local strategist predicts less fireworks in second round of Democratic presidential debates

Tuesday is the first of two nights in the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

The 20 candidates will be split into two groups of ten.

Tuesday night, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will be on the same stage along with Beto O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg.

They'll try to balance attacking the president with debating other issues.

This may be the last chance for some candidates to see the national stage as the next debate in September has a higher polling threshold that some won't reach.

We spoke to Democratic Strategist Arshad Hassan who says he doesn't expect this round of debates to have as many fireworks as the first set of debates.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.