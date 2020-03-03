Local strategist weighs in on Super Tuesday

Along with local elections, voters will be choosing a candidate during the presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

Vermont is one of 14 states to vote on Super Tuesday and the results could really start to shape how the rest of the democratic field will look moving forward.

Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar just dropped out of the race, but you'll still find their names on the ballot.

Experts call Tuesday a make or break day, with 1300 delegates at stake.

Arshad Hasan, a local Democratic strategist, says it's a four person race between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Mike Bloomberg.

Now, Klobuchar and Buttigieg are throwing their support behind Biden.

Hasan says that support isn't easily predictable and you can't promise all of those voters will actually go to Biden. He also says it's also hard to predict momentum since polls come out before big announcements.

"I think the race has dwindled down, you got Biden and Bernie for sure, Pete just dropped out, Steyer dropped out Bloomberg is on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday and we don't know where that is going to go. And Warren is still strong, she is nationally in the polls, sometimes second or third and had the biggest fundraising month of her whole campaign. She probably has more money then Biden, nationally seems to have more support so is really still up for grabs," said Hasan.

Hasan says there has been high turnout for general elections, but it's a mixed bag with primaries.

He says some know they're going to vote along party lines, no matter who that ends up being in November.

"It doesn't mean there is less enthusiasm, it just means they absolutely know they are going to vote for its just going to be a democrat, any one of these will do, others are really motivated by their one candidate so we will see who they turn out for," said Hasan.

Senator Sanders is expected to cast his ballot in Burlington's New North End at the Miller Center.

The senator is also hosting a rally Tuesday night at the Champlain Valley Expo for supporters and volunteers.

Sanders will be joined by The Mallet Brothers Band, featuring Phish's Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman

The event is free and open to you and starts at 7:30 p.m.