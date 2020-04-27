Local teacher honored with birthday parade

Grandmother, teacher and community member Susanne London celebrated her 88th birthday on Monday.

People joined a parade of buses and fire trucks outside her home in Burlington. And everyone wished her a happy birthday from a safe distance.

Former students say she was their favorite teacher!

London said she was completely surprised and overjoyed that so many people remembered her on her birthday.

"How could anybody dream of anything like this? This is incredible," London said.

Her family said once they started reaching out to people, they got so many responses they knew today would be a hit!